Goldie: ‘I’m back to shake things up with my new album’

'It's taken me 20 years to get my shit together'

As Goldie announces his return to music, the electro star says that his new album will ‘shake up the scene. Watch our video interview with Goldie above.

Speaking at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 ahead of announcing his long-awaited comeback album ‘The Journey Man’, we asked the drum and bass pioneer about his thoughts on the current state of electronic music.

“I think it’s pretty good, but that’s why I’ve come to shake it up again, 20 years late” Goldie told NME. “I think it’s good – but they’ve got to find their way outside of the machine a little bit. Getting a bit of soul involved, you know.”

He went on to say that ‘They Journey Man’ would be on ‘another level’, and truly live up to the legacy of his seminal 1995 debut ‘Timeless’.

“It’s taken me 20 years to get my shit together, to be honest,” he admitted. “It’s a 16-track double album, a proper long-player. I haven’t compromised on anything. Some great players on there. It’s a bit more expansive. I’ve grown up a lot. You know what I mean?”

Goldie added: “It’s pure Goldie, and collaborating and ‘bending’ singers the way that I want them to be.”

Goldie will release ‘The Journey Man’ on 16 June. Check out the full tracklisting below.

PART ONE:

1. Horizons

2. Prism

3. Mountains

4. Castaway

5. The Mirrored River

6. I Adore You – Goldie vs. Ulterior Motive

7. I Think Of You

8. Truth ft José James

PART TWO:

9. Redemption

10. Tu Viens Avec Moi?

11. The Ballad Celeste

12. This Is Not A Love Song

13. The River Mirrored

14. Triangle

15. Tomorrow’s Not Today

16. Run Run Run