Goldie reveals why he’s ‘a massive Jeremy Corbyn fan’

'Music and culture should be protected'

Ahead of the upcoming 2017 General Election, Goldie has revealed that he is ‘a massive fan’ of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Watch our video interview with Corbyn above.

Goldie was speaking to NME at today’s Ivor Novello Awards in London, when he said that he’d be joining the grime community in throwing his support behind the Labour Party.

“I’m definitely a massive Corbyn fan, yeah,” Goldie told NME. “We had it in the ’90s, this is the same thing.”

He continued: “Why are people investing so much in the latency of a bike chain that has failed so many times? We know what the pulse is of this country. The music and the culture should be protected. This industry generates time for your kids to feel the non-pressures of university of paying back loans, or anything else. We did a hole and now we expect the kids to get us out of it. You know, ‘let’s blame the kids for it, because they’re upstarts’. I’m an upstart, I like being an upstart.”

Speaking of the current state of politics and its impact on day to day life, Goldie added: “I think it’s brilliant. Sometimes we need this,” Goldie told NME. “It’s a very congested place. I think there’s a lot of negative thought within stuff, and we need to remind ourselves that we’re very lucky.

“If you can go in a room and write with people, and be the voice of music to make people maybe do something else, then that’s what it’s about – surely?”

Before he plays Glastonbury 2017, Goldie will release new album ‘The Journey Man’ on 16 June.

This week saw the Labour Party unveil their manifesto for 2017, while would-be voters have until May 22 to register. More details are available here.

The General Election 2017 will take place on June 8.