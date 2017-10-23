Gomez announce 20th anniversary tour of ‘Bring It On’

The Mercury-winning record is hitting the road

Gomez have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour to celebrate 20 years of their classic album ‘Bring It On’. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The acclaimed 1998 debut won worldwide acclaim as well as the Mercury Music Prize – beating competition from the likes of Massive Attack, Pulp and The Verve. NME have the album a glowing 9/10 review upon release.

Truth-wise, ‘Bring It On’ is the ideal soundtrack to sitting inside a communal house and smoking dope before putting on some sort of generic ‘herby stew’,” read our review. “Which isn’t exactly surprising given the probable circumstances of its gestation. The depressing part about all this, though, is that people listen to it and don’t realise that it seems to have been made by people who’ve spent the majority of their 20-odd years asleep. In here there’s no pain, no humour, no wisdom, and no joy in anything apart from wanking endlessly on at your electric guitar. People say it sounds like Beck or The Beta Band, but really, it doesn’t. It doesn’t sound like that at all.”

Now, the band have announced that they’ll be taking the seminal record on the road for shows in Nottingham, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and London.

Gomez tour dates and tickets

The band’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday October 27 and will be available here.

Wed April 25 2018 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri April 27 2018 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Sun April 29 2018 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue May 1 2018 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Wed May 2 2018 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu May 3 2018 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

The band last released a studio album in 2011 with ‘Whatever’s On Your Mind’.