The Good, The Bad & The Queen are working on a ‘Brexit-inspired’ new album

The supergroup are set to return soon

The Good, The Bad, & The Queen are said to be working on a new album ‘inspired by Brexit’.

The supergroup of Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, released their acclaimed self-titled debut in 2007. They reformed after their ‘secret split’ for a Love Music Hate Racism gig, but haven’t haven’t played live together since 2011.

Now in a new interview with Q, Albarn has confirmed that he is working on a new record for the band. He’s been working on the record since 2014, but has now revealed that “Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point”, according to Consequence Of Sound.

Back in 2014, Albarn said that the record was ‘fully-written‘.

Meanwhile, Albarn is currently gearing up to release the new Gorillaz album ‘Humanz’ – which he recently described as a ‘party at the end of the world’ in the wake of Trump’s Presidency.