The Good, The Bad & The Queen are working on a ‘Brexit-inspired’ new album
The supergroup are set to return soon
The Good, The Bad, & The Queen are said to be working on a new album ‘inspired by Brexit’.
The supergroup of Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, released their acclaimed self-titled debut in 2007. They reformed after their ‘secret split’ for a Love Music Hate Racism gig, but haven’t haven’t played live together since 2011.
Now in a new interview with Q, Albarn has confirmed that he is working on a new record for the band. He’s been working on the record since 2014, but has now revealed that “Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point”, according to Consequence Of Sound.
Back in 2014, Albarn said that the record was ‘fully-written‘.
Meanwhile, Albarn is currently gearing up to release the new Gorillaz album ‘Humanz’ – which he recently described as a ‘party at the end of the world’ in the wake of Trump’s Presidency.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, rapper Pusha T said that Albarn had envisioned a Trump win as a possibility a year ago, before Trump was even the Republican candidate. According to Pusha, Albarn contacted him in spring 2016 and told him “to conceptualise the album, you know, like the album’s a party for the end of the world, like if Trump were to win.”
Gorillaz release new album ‘Humanz’ on April 28, before headlining their own Demon Dayz Festival at Dreamland in Margate on June 10 – featuring Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn, Jehnny Beth and all other guests from the album.