‘Good Morning Britain’ slammed for ‘inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Vegas shootings interview

Carey was asked about the Vegas tragedies while reclining on a sofa in front of a Christmas tree.

Viewers have criticised Good Morning Britain today (October 2) for going ahead with a pre-booked Mariah Carey interview in the wake of last night’s Las Vegas shootings.

Twenty people have reportedly been killed and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in the Nevada city.

The tragic news has dominated today’s breakfast TV coverage, but Good Morning Britain still conducted a pre-arranged live interview with Carey, who was shown reclining on a sofa in front of a Christmas tree to promote her upcoming UK Christmas shows.

On Twitter, viewers pointed out that the interview’s set-up felt “inappropriate” in light of the tragic events in Las Vegas.

Other viewers tweeted that it was “unfair” of the show to use its pre-arranged interview with Carey to ask the singer about events in Las Vegas – which she didn’t appear to be fully aware of.

Carey, who has performed several residency shows in Las Vegas in recent years, has since tweeted to offer her condolences to the shootings’ victims and their families.

Last night’s shootings reportedly occurred during a set by popular US country singer Jason Aldean, who is thought to have immediately left the stage after the incident.

It is believed that the gunman opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, with eyewitnesses reportedly seeing gun flashes before police stormed the building.

Police are now believed to have neutralised a shooter from inside the hotel, and have confirmed that he was a resident from the Las Vegas area.