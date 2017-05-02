Gorillaz announce 2017 UK tour

The newly-announced 'Humanz' live dates will see Damon Albarn and his band hit the road later this year

Gorillaz have announced a new UK tour for 2017.

The Damon Albarn-led band released their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’, last Friday (April 28). The new Gorillaz album features collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples, Benjamin Clementine and Mavis Staples.

Following the long-awaited release of ‘Humanz’, Gorillaz have today (May 2) announced a new set of UK tour dates for later this year. Set to kick off in Brighton on November 27, the tour will also visit Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London. See the newly-announced live dates below.

November 2017

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 – O2 Arena, London

This new string of live dates comes as part of a wider European tour, which kicks off in Luxembourg on November 1 – see Gorillaz’s wider tour itinerary for late 2017 below.

November 2017

1 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

2 – Stadthalle, Vienna

4 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

5 – Spektrum, Oslo

6 – Hovet, Stockholm

8 – Samsung Hall, Zurich

9 – Arena, Geneva

11 – Zenith, Munich

13 – Aréna, Budapest

14 – O2 Arena, Prague

17 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin

18 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf

19 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

21 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

22 – Forest National, Brussels

24 – Zénith, Paris

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale at 9am on Friday (May 5) here, while fans can access a special pre-sale when they purchase ‘Humanz’ through the Gorillaz official store before 5pm today (May 2).

The new tour dates follow the band’s already-announced Demon Dayz Festival at Dreamland Margate, which sold out within 10 minutes back in March.

Gorillaz recently made a live appearance on US TV, performing ‘Let Me Out’ with Pusha T on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.