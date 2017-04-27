Gorillaz reveal details of 2018 TV series

Jamie Hewlett speaks in new interview about upcoming project

Gorillaz have detailed their upcoming TV series.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s visual band release new album ‘Humanz‘ this Friday (April 28).

Speaking in a new interview with Exclaim, Hewlett revealed more details of the forthcoming project, which will consist of 10 episodes and will air during 2018.

“I’ll direct the first and the last one, but we’ll have to get someone in to direct the other episodes,” Hewlett said. “I think even attempting to do it all by myself will kill me.”

Hewlett went on to state that the TV series will be two-dimensional, despite their recent 360 virtual reality video for ‘Saturnz Barz’. “They’ll be that way from now on. I think it’s a beautiful style of animation,” he added. “Everybody does CGI now, and it is great when you’re making backgrounds, like environments and landscapes, but not the actual characters. I’m still very much inspired by the work of Chuck Jones, and I love that animation. It’s art. I’d like to keep the characters in that style for the rest of this campaign. So the characters on the show will be 2D, but everything else is up for grabs.”

“It could be real footage with real people talking to the characters,” Hewlett continued. “We’ll have guest appearances in the series by various artists that appear on the album or whoever we happen to write into the series. Or it could be a mix of collage and photography and a bit of CGI as well.”

Hewlett also revealed that the group are working on a Gorillaz-themed clothing range: “We also have a clothing company that I’ve designed all of the clothes for, which are being manufactured at the moment.”