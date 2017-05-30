Gorillaz add London show to schedule ahead of Demon Dayz festival

Fans are reporting receiving an email from the band's mailing list offering tickets for £5

Gorillaz appear to have added another gig to their schedule ahead of their own festival, Demon Dayz.

Fans have begun posting online about a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 8. No such show has been officially confirmed as yet.

An email is being reported to have sent out to the band’s mailing list, offering fans pre-sale access to tickets for just £5.

According to Dork, the email reads: “Gorillaz are taking over O2 Academy Brixton on 8th June and because you recently bought tickets – you’re the first to know. They want you there to get a sneak peek of their Demon Dayz Margate show 2 days before it happens. Should you wish to be there, your unique code is below.”

The email continues to say tickets are priced at £5 plus fees and will go on sale at 9am on May 31. “Please note ticket availability is limited and we expect high demand, so act fast,” it adds.

Gorillaz have already confirmed two warm-up dates in St Albans (June 2) and Portsmouth (4), ahead of Demon Dayz, which takes place at Margate’s Dreamland theme park on June 10.

The line-up for the event includes Vince Staples, De La Soul and Fufanu performing on the Main Stage, while the Red Bull-presented Hall By The Sea welcomes Danny Brown, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish. There will also be a third stage with Gorillaz Sound System and DJs.

It is expected that Noel Gallagher, Savages’ Jehnny Beth and more will be joining Gorillaz for their main headline set.