Gorillaz announce first North American show in 7 years

To mark band's new album 'Humanz'

Gorillaz have confirmed their first gig in North America for seven years.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-led band recently announced new album ‘Humanz’, which will be released on April 28.

It has now been announced that they’ll perform at Festival d’été de Québec (Quebec City Summer Festival) in Quebec City, Canada on July 15.

Other artists booked for the festival include Kendrick Lamar, Muse, Metallica, The Who, Migos, Nick Jonas, Backstreet Boys, DJ Shadow, Flume, DNCE, Death From Above 1979, Fetty Wap, Of Mice and Men and Pink. It runs from July 6-16.

Gorillaz have aired four new songs from their new album so far: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of the new tracks.

‘We Got The Power’ features guest vocals from Noel Gallagher and Savages‘ Jehnny Beth. Of working with Gallagher, Albarn said it was “really great” and that Noel is “fantastic in the studio”. He added: “It’s nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great.”

The band recently previewed their new album at a surprise London show. Read NME‘s news report and watch footage from it here.

Gorillaz’s own Demon Dayz Festival is taking place at the Kent theme park Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be announced.