Gorillaz announce huge UK comeback show with their own festival at Dreamland, Margate

Prepare for the 'Demon Dayz' Festival

Gorillaz have announced their UK live return with their own festival at Dreamland in Margate. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been working on the new Gorillaz album for the much of the past two years. Last month, Albarn informed fans that the record was finished and that they were in rehearsals for live shows. Now, their first comeback show has been revealed.

In today’s Metro, the animated band placed an advert for the Demon Dayz Festival – taking place at the Kent theme park of Dreamland in Margate on June 10 – with a full line-up to be announced.

Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday March 10 and will be available from the Demon Dayz Festival website here.

Earlier this year, the band debuted new material with the anti-Donald Trump comeback track ‘Hallelujah Money‘ featuring Benjamin Clementine.