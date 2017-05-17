Gorillaz announce Humanz Tour UK warm-up shows
Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 19).
Gorillaz have announced a pair of UK warm-up shows for this year’s Humanz Tour.
They’ll play St Albans on June 2 and Portsmouth on June 4. Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday (May 19) at 9am BST.
The dates will take a place around a week before the band’s own Demon Dayz festival in Margate. They have recently announced the line-up for the event, which takes place on June 10.
The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlitt-led animated band released their fifth record ‘Humanz’ late last month. They have since revealed that they’re already talking about its follow-up.
Gorillaz have also announced that their gig in Cologne on June 20 will be live-streamed in HD and 360-degrees, marking the first time that Gorillaz have aired a 360-degrees concert online. Find more details here.
Gorillaz also recently announced a full UK and European tour for later this year. See those dates below.
NOVEMBER 2017
1 Luxembourg – Rockhal
2 Vienna – Stadthalle
4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena
5 Oslo – Spektrum
6 Stockholm – Hovet
8 Zurich – Samsung Hall
9 Geneva – Arena
11 Munich – Zenith
13 Budapest – Aréna
14 Prague – O2 Arena
17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle
18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
19 Hamburg – Sporthalle
21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
22 Brussels – Forest National
24 Paris – Zénith
25 Paris – Zénith
27 Brighton Centre
29 Glasgow – Hydro
DECEMBER 2017
1 Manchester – Manchester Arena
2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena
4 London – O2 Arena
5 London – O2 Arena