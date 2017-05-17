Gorillaz announce Humanz Tour UK warm-up shows

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 19).

Gorillaz have announced a pair of UK warm-up shows for this year’s Humanz Tour.

They’ll play St Albans on June 2 and Portsmouth on June 4. Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday (May 19) at 9am BST.

The dates will take a place around a week before the band’s own Demon Dayz festival in Margate. They have recently announced the line-up for the event, which takes place on June 10.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlitt-led animated band released their fifth record ‘Humanz’ late last month. They have since revealed that they’re already talking about its follow-up.

Gorillaz have also announced that their gig in Cologne on June 20 will be live-streamed in HD and 360-degrees, marking the first time that Gorillaz have aired a 360-degrees concert online. Find more details here.

Gorillaz also recently announced a full UK and European tour for later this year. See those dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

1 Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Vienna – Stadthalle

4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena

5 Oslo – Spektrum

6 Stockholm – Hovet

8 Zurich – Samsung Hall

9 Geneva – Arena

11 Munich – Zenith

13 Budapest – Aréna

14 Prague – O2 Arena

17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

19 Hamburg – Sporthalle

21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 Brussels – Forest National

24 Paris – Zénith

25 Paris – Zénith

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017

1 Manchester – Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

4 London – O2 Arena

5 London – O2 Arena