Gorillaz close Life Is Beautiful 2017 with set featuring guest appearances from Vince Staples, Pusha T and more

The xx, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis and more also performed on the Las Vegas festival's final day

Gorillaz closed out Life Is Beautiful 2017 last night (September 24) with a set featuring a host of special guest appearances.

The Damon Albarn-led band brought proceedings on the Downtown Stage to an end on the Las Vegas festival’s third and final day.

The group made the most of three of their collaborators on recent album ‘Humanz’ also being on the bill on the same day. Pusha T joined them to reprise his role on ‘Let Me Out’, which was swiftly followed by Vince Staples taking to the stage for ‘Ascension’.

Ascension ft. @vincestaples #gorillaz #ascension #vincestaples #lifeisbeautifulfestival #lasvegas A post shared by Michael Cancel (@morpheusthecat94) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

De La Soul, meanwhile, joined Gorillaz for two songs in their set – ‘Superfast Jellyfish’ and encore-featuring song ‘Feel Good Inc.’

Feel Good Inc! Gorillaz with De La Soul! #gorillaz #delasoul #lifeisbeautiful A post shared by Eddie Knight (@edskee) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth is joining the band on their whole US tour and appeared for the final song of the main set, ‘We Got The Power’. Towards the track’s end, she took off her shoes and headed to the barrier where she attempted to walk across the crowd’s hands. As she clambered onto the sea of palms in front of her, she told the audience: “The show is almost over. Nobody can take it away from us.”

After a short break, the band returned for ‘Stylo’, the aforementioned ‘Feel Good Inc.’ and ‘Clint Eastwood.

Gorillaz played:

‘M1 A1’

‘Last Living Souls’

‘Saturnz Barz’

‘Tomorrow Comes Today’

‘Rhinestone Eyes’

‘Sleeping Powder’

‘On Melancholy Hill’

‘Busted And Blue’

‘El Mañana’

‘Let Me Out’ (with Pusha T)

‘Ascension’ (with Vince Staples)

‘Strobelite’ (with Peven Everett)

‘Andromeda’

‘Sex Murder Party’ (with Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz)

‘Superfast Jellyfish (with De La Soul)

‘Kids With Guns’

‘We Got The Power’ (with Jehnny Beth)

‘Stylo’ (with Peven Everett)

‘Feel Good Inc.’ (with De La Soul)

‘Clint Eastwood’

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles group FRENSHIP were one of the first to perform on Life Is Beautiful’s final day. The band suffered some technical difficulties during their set on the Huntridge stage, but pushed through with a selection of buoyant indie-pop.

“We’re gonna be a little bit bold with all the fuck-ups we’re having up here, but is it all right if we do a new one?” asked singer James Sunderland at one point. “There’s a lot of weird shit going on in this world, you may have noticed. This one’s called ‘Love Somebody’ and that’s exactly the point.”

Love somebody…. A post shared by 🌷Nayeli Cordero (@nelly_hussles) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Over on the Downtown Stage, De La Soul joined in with the ‘take a knee’ protests against President Trump, with Posdnuos taking a moment to drop to one knee ahead of ‘Stakes Is High’. The rest of the trio’s set saw them pay tribute to “some of the fallen brothers and sisters of hip-hop”, including Phife Dawg. The group asked the audience to put both hands up in memory of the late rapper and others ahead of airing their track ‘Forever’. Read our full report on their set here.

I've always loved these guys for everything they stand for. #delasoul #realhiphop #lifeisbeautiful A post shared by Ben de Ayora (@alldaybda) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

Pusha T performed his own set on the Ambassador Stage before hooking up with Gorillaz. During that appearance, he reminded fans his new album will be called ‘King Push’ and performed some of the tracks he worked with Kanye West on, including ‘So Appalled’ and ‘Runaway’.

“I’d like to take the time to thank everyone who been supporting the Pusha T journey,” the rapper said after ‘New God Flow’. “I don’t like to call you my fans, I call you my family.”

#pushaT #kingpush #lifeisbeautiful A post shared by Roccos Tacos (@rockonetime) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Dua Lipa made her debut appearance in Las Vegas on the Huntridge Stage, where she performed tracks from her debut album to an eager audience. Ahead of ‘IDGAF’ she told the crowd: “Vegas, if you’ve ever been hurt I want you to put your middle fingers up. This song is for you.”

Later, she headed down to the barrier to perform ‘Be The One’, returning to the stage for a handful more tracks including ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’ and ‘New Rules’.

IDGAF #IDGAF #dualipa @dualipa #lifeisbeautifulfestival A post shared by adelinealfaro (@adelinealfaro) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

The xx praised the “unifying” factor of festivals as they brought their ‘I See You’ tour to Vegas. Midway through their set, bassist and singer Oliver Sim addressed the crowd, saying: “I think, more than ever, seeing you all together is a beautiful thing. Not to get too serious, but the world is a scary, scary place and to see you all together is beautiful. Festivals like this are a unifying thing.”

Getting #Emotional at #TheXX #DowntownStage A post shared by Christian Martel (@thehammermartel) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

During the performance, the group covered their bandmate Jamie Smith’s ‘Loud Places’, on which the producer collaborated with his bandmate Romy Madley Croft. They also aired a dancier rendition of ‘Shelter’, the original version of which appeared on their 2009 self-titled debut album. Read our full report on their set here.

#VinceStaples #LifeIsBeautiful2017 #Day2 #Huntridge A post shared by Ronnie Livas (@fajafaja33) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Vince Staples drew a huge crowd to the Huntridge Stage as he performed in front of a bright orange background. His ferocious set included the likes of ‘Lemme Know’, ‘Yeah Right’ and ‘Big Fish’. The Long Beach rapper recently appeared in a Sprite commercial after namechecking the drink in his track ‘Norf Norf’, which closed out his set last night. Before he played the song, he told the audience: “Before I leave you tonight I’d like to present you with my magnum opus.”