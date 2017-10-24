Gorillaz confirmed as first headliner for Open’er 2018

Feel Good, Poland

Festival season for next summer continues to take shape, with Gorillaz confirmed to headline Open’er 2018.

One of Europe’s greatest festivals, Open’er will be returning with huge names and beach-break vibes for 2018. Set in a vast airfield site with its big wheel, fashion shows and on-site museum, they’ll be inviting huge artists and rising talent to party through the night and well into the early hours.

After last year’s festival saw stellar performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Lorde, The xx and many more, next year will see Gorillaz bring their acclaimed ‘Humanz’ world tour to Open’er.

Open’er 2018 will take place from July 4-8 at Gdynia in Poland. For tickets and more information, visit here.

While the band are currently on a world tour in support of their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Humanz‘, frontman Damon Albarn is already planning out their next record – and says it could well be a surprise release. In December 2010, Gorillaz fourth album ‘The Fall‘ was released with just five days notice as a free download. Now, it looks like they could catch their fans off guard once again.

“I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously,” said Albarn. “It will be a more complete record than ‘The Fall’, but hopefully have that spontaneity.