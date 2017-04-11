Hear Damon Albarn explain new Gorillaz track ‘Andromeda’

Albarn appears on latest episode of 'Song Exploder' podcast

Damon Albarn has appeared in the latest episode of the Song Exploder podcast, dissecting new Gorillaz track ‘Andromeda’.

Song Exploder sees musicians explain how certain tracks were made, with this latest episode featuring Albarn and DRAM, who appears on ‘Andromeda’.

Albarn reveals that there were alternate versions of the song featuring Christine & the Queens and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, and one that had DRAM on lead vocals.

The track is dedicated to both his late mother-in-law and Bobby Womack, who died in 2014, saying that he was mourning for “all these beautiful people I’d known who passed away”.

He also reveals that the song was inspired by “two of the ’80s’ greatest pop songs”, specifically Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and Hall & Oates‘ ‘I Can’t Go for That’. The track was originally titled ‘I Can’t Go for Billie Jean’ but, Albarn jokes, “for copyright reasons any resemblance is purely fictitious”.

Albarn ends the episode by saying: “Well I’ve enjoyed it enormously, but I think it’s time to terminate this very, very in-depth analysis of my music-making process before I destroy the whole myth completely.”

Meanwhile, DRAM describes what it was like to work with Albarn.

Listen in full below:

Song Exploder: GORILLAZ (feat. D.R.A.M.) by Hrishikesh Hirway songexploder.net/gorillaz – Gorillaz is the creation of musician Damon Albarn and comic book artist Jamie Hewlett. They’re a virtual band made up four animated characters. Their songs are written by Damon Albarn and a roster of collaborators. Since the first album was released in 2001, Gorillaz have sold over 16 million records worldwide.

Gorillaz release their new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28.

It was recently revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot on their new album after a “month long email exchange” and that Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.

Also, it has been revealed that there’s a Gorillaz TV show in the works.