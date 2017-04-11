Gorillaz to announce US leg of Demon Dayz Festival

The UK leg of the festival will take place in Margate this summer

Gorillaz are expected to announce the US leg of their new Demon Dayz Festival.

In March, the band announced their own festival, which is taking place at Kent theme park Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be announced but Damon Albarn has hinted that Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon and more will appear live with the band.

The latest issue of Q magazine suggests that a US leg of the fest will take place in Chicago and now a Stereogum feature confirms this. However, the news has not been officially announced and it’s not currently known when the festival will take place or what artists are booked. NME has approached a press representative of the band for a statement.

Gorillaz release their new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28. Last week, they unveiled their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’. The group had already aired four other songs from their record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.

In their Q interview, Gorillaz revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot on their new album after a “month long email exchange” and that Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.