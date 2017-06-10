Watch a live stream of Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz Festival

The one-day festival is taking place at Dreamland in Margate today (June 10)

Gorillaz‘ Demon Dayz Festival will be live-streamed for free online later this evening (June 10) – watch the broadcast below.

The Damon Albarn-created band have curated their own one-day festival for the first time this year, which is taking place at Dreamland in Margate, Kent. The festival sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

The line-up for Demon Dayz will reportedly see appearances from all of the band’s collaborators on their most recent album ‘Humanz’, including full sets by the likes of Vince Staples, De La Soul and Kilo Kish. There is also a still-to-be-announced ‘Very Special Guest’ slot underneath Gorillaz’s headline performance.

Fans who aren’t at Demon Dayz will be able to watch live footage from the festival from 7pm today. Broadcast online by Red Bull TV, the live stream will consist of two channels and be hosted by Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga.

Gorillaz are expected to go on stage at 9pm, with the live stream set to broadcast until 11pm. Highlights from the festival will then be available to watch for 24 hours afterwards.

Watch the live broadcast here from 7pm, or on the below stream.

