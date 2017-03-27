Noel Gallagher and Graham Coxon to appear at Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival

The festival will take place in Margate this summer

Gorillaz made their live return over the weekend with a surprise show in London, where they were joined by special guests including Noel Gallagher and Graham Coxon. Also at the gig, frontman Damon Albarn confirmed that all the evening’s guests, plus others from their upcoming album, will appear with them at their Demon Dayz Festival in Margate this summer.

Ex-Oasis man and Albarn’s former Britpop rival Gallagher provided backing vocals during ‘We Got The Power’ and also returned for an encore of ‘Clint Eastwood’. Albarn’s Blur bandmate Coxon, meanwhile, joined the group for a rendition of ‘Submission’.

Speaking at the start of the gig, Albarn told the crowd: “We’ve got pretty much everyone who’s on the record here. A few people couldn’t make it because they had other stuff that was booked in beforehand. But they’ll be all here when we play Margate. I’m not going to introduce everyone because I’d spend the whole evening doing that.”

WireImage

This means that Demon Dayz Festival will feature appearances from the likes of Gallagher, Coxon, Jehnny Beth, De La Soul, Grace Jones, Benjamin Clementine, DRAM, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Kelela, Popcaan and more.

Demon Dayz Festival is taking place at the Kent theme park Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be announced.

Read NME‘s report of Gorillaz’s London show. Watch footage from it here.

Last week, details of Gorillaz’s new album were revealed following months of speculation. The record, the band’s first LP in six years, will be titled ‘Humanz’ and released on April 28. Hear four new songs from the album, ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’, and read NME‘s reviews here.