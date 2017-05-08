Gorillaz’s ‘Humanz’ vinyl box set contains 14 unreleased songs

The super deluxe collection - which will contain 14 pieces of 12-inch vinyl - will be released in August

Gorillaz will include 14 unreleased songs on the forthcoming vinyl box set release of their latest album ‘Humanz’.

The Damon Albarn-created band released their fifth studio album late last month, ending a seven-year wait since 2010’s ‘The Fall’. The new album features guest appearances from the likes of Vince Staples, Grace Jones and Danny Brown.

A new Amazon listing has revealed that 14 previously-unheard tracks will make the cut with the ‘super deluxe’ box set of ‘Humanz’. The box set will contain 14 pieces of 12-inch vinyl, with each individual record containing an album track and an exclusive alternate version. New collaborations with the likes of Little Simz, Faia Younan and Azekel are set to be featured in the collection.

Housed in a 12-inch vinyl case, the box set will also contain a 54-page book of Gorillaz artwork. See a picture of the box set – which will be released on August 25 – and the full tracklisting below.

‘Humanz’ Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set

Disc 1:

01. Intro: I Switched My Robot Off / Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

02. Long Beach

Disc: 2:

01. Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

02. Colombians

Disc 3:

01. Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

02. Duetz

Disc 4:

01. Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

02. Midnite Float (feat. Azekel)

Disc 5:

01. Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath / Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

02. Grilling With His Face

Disc 6:

01. Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

02. Charger (Alternative Version) (feat. Pauline Black)

Disc 7:

01. Interlude: Elevator Going Up / Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

02. Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special)

Disc 8:

01. Busted and Blue

02. Busted and Blue (Faia Younan Special)

Disc 9:

01. Interlude: Talk Radio / Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamiliton)

02. Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton) [2D Special]

Disc 10:

01. Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

02. Five Whales In A Dream

Disc 11:

01. Interlude: Penthouse / Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

02. Garage Palace (feat. Little Simz)

Disc 12:

01. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

02. She’s My Collar (Kali Uchis Spanish Special)

Disc 13:

01. Interlude: The Elephant / Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clemantine)

02. Phoenix on the Hill (feat. Sidiki Diabate)

Disc 14:

01. We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)

02. Tranzformer