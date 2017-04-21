Gorillaz stream new album ‘Humanz’ at locations around the world

Fans can listen to record via band's augmented reality app

Gorillaz have announced the locations for the ‘global listening party’ of their new album, ‘Humanz’.

The band release their new album next week (April 28) but are allowing fans to hear the record early at specific locations around the world.

To listen to the album, fans must download the new Gorillaz augmented reality app (available on iOS and Android). You can find all the locations here.

There are a number of location across many UK cities. In London, fans can hear the album at locations like Downing Street, Parliament Square, Primrose Hill and Clapham Common.

Pitchfork reports that US fans can hear the album at Bryant Park in New York City and Silver Lake Meadow in Los Angeles, among many other locations.

So far, ‘Humanz’ has been preceded by Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’, plus four other songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.

Yesterday saw Murdoc and 2D – two of the four virtual characters from Gorillaz – give their first ever live interview. They also spoke to NME (watch in the video below).

In a recent Billboard interview, Damon Albarn explained why he removed every Donald Trump reference from their new album.

“Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on, when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen,’” Albarn explained, adding: “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record – in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out. I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”