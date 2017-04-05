Gorillaz invite fans to ‘Spirit House’ immersive experience

The pop-up experience will visit New York, Berlin and Amsterdam in April and May.

Gorillaz have invited fans to a pop-up ‘Spirit House’ that will call in at three cities in April and May.

The band’s ‘Spirit House’, created in conjunction with Sonos, is described as “an immersive, high fidelity experience” where fans can experience “exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology”.

Band member Murdoc said of the experience: “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip.”

Gorillaz introduced their ‘Spirit House’ in their recent video for comeback track ‘Saturn Barz’. The pop-up experience will visit New York from April 21-23, Berlin from April 28-30, and Amsterdam on May 6. Fans can request tickets (which are free) here.

The Damon Albarn-created band returned last month to announce their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’.

The video for ‘Saturn Barz’ has set a new YouTube record for the best ever debut by a VR video.



Gorillaz have also announced their own Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be confirmed.

Gorillaz will play their first North American show for seven years in July.