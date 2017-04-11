Gorillaz launch mobile app which will allow fans to hear their new album first

The album, 'Humanz', drops on April 28.

Gorillaz have launched an immersive “mixed reality app” for Apple and Android devices.

The app, available now, promises to give fans “a glimpse inside the weird and wonderful universe” of the animated band. At some point, it will also host something called the “Humanz House Party,” which will allow fans to hear the band’s new album in full for the first time.

The “Humanz House Party”, whose date has yet to be announced, is billed as “the largest ever geo specific listening experience bringing people together across 500 locations, from Tokyo to Santiago”.

The Damon Albarn-created band returned last month to announce their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’, which drops on April 28. Check out a trailer for the app below.

Gorillaz have also announced their own Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be confirmed.

In addition, the band will play their first North American show for seven years in July.

It was recently revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot on their new album after a “month long email exchange”. Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that there’s a Gorillaz TV show in the works.