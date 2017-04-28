Watch Gorillaz perform ‘Let Me Out’ with Pusha T on US TV

Song features on band's new album 'Humanz'

Gorillaz performed ‘Let Me Out’ with Pusha T live on US TV’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (April 27). Scroll below to watch.

‘Let Me Out’ features on Gorillaz’s new album ‘Humanz’, out today (April 28). The song also features vocals from Mavis Staples, with the singer appearing during the performance in video form. Watch beneath.

Rapper Pusha T recently discussed working with Gorillaz on the track, saying that Damon Albarn described the album’s concept as “a party for the end of the world” following Trump’s election win.

Noel Gallagher also features on Gorillaz’s new album, leading brother Liam to hit out at both his older sibling and Albarn. Not only did Noel then go on to invite Damon on his next solo album, but when the pair were quizzed about what his brother would think of their collaboration, Noel replied: ““Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn has said that he will never work with Adele again. The pair famously attempted to work together on Adele’s record-breaking 2015 album, ’25’ – but it ultimately came to nothing. Adele later said that she wished she had never worked with Albarn after he described her as “insecure”. Although Albarn initally described any rumours of a feud as ‘pathetic’ and ‘not even true’, adding that he ‘enjoyed having a cup of tea with her‘, he now appears to have changed his mind.

Speaking to The Sun about the success of Gorillaz second album ‘Demon Dayz’, Albarn said: “It wasn’t quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!”