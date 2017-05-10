Gorillaz to live-stream their first-ever 360-degrees concert

The gig will take place in Cologne on June 20

Gorillaz have announced that they will live-stream a concert in 360-degrees next month.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlitt-led animated band released their fifth record ‘Humanz’ late last month and have revealed that they’re already talking about its follow-up.

During their album cycle, Gorillaz have so far live-streamed an intimate London show online and unveiled a 360-degrees VR video for ‘Saturnz Barz’. Now the group are combining these two things for an upcoming event in partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

The band’s gig in Cologne on June 20 will be live-streamed in HD and 360-degrees, marking the first time that Gorillaz have aired a 360-degrees concert online. Find more details here.

“Telekom enables unique insights into the virtual world of Gorillaz by introducing new technology, connecting the real and the virtual worlds and letting fans worldwide be a part of the 360-degree music highlight,” says Hans-Christian Schwingen, Chief Brand Officer Deutsche Telekom, of the news.

Meanwhile, the band will host their own Demon Dayz festival in Margate this summer, announcing its line-up this week.

While there is a ‘special guest’ yet to be announced, the day will see Vince Staples, De La Soul and Fufanu performing on the Main Stage, while the Red Bull-presented Hall By The Sea welcomes Danny Brown, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish. There will also be a third stage with Gorillaz Sound System and DJs.

Gorillaz also recently announced a full UK and European tour for later this year. See those dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

1 Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Vienna – Stadthalle

4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena

5 Oslo – Spektrum

6 Stockholm – Hovet

8 Zurich – Samsung Hall

9 Geneva – Arena

11 Munich – Zenith

13 Budapest – Aréna

14 Prague – O2 Arena

17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

19 Hamburg – Sporthalle

21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 Brussels – Forest National

24 Paris – Zénith

25 Paris – Zénith

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017

1 Manchester – Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

4 London – O2 Arena

5 London – O2 Arena