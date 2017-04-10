Morrissey almost appeared on Gorillaz’s new album

Sade and Dionne Warwick also turned down guest spots on 'Humanz'

Gorillaz have revealed that Morrissey is among the artists who turned down the chance to appear on their new album.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett release their new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28. It features a variety of guests including Noel Gallagher, Grace Jones and De La Soul.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Q magazine (as reported by Pitchfork), the duo revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot after a “month long email exchange” and that Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.

The pair also discussed a “fallow period” that saw them go three years without talking after “a little bit of a disagreement”. “[Hewlett] basically left and I felt upset by that,” Albarn said. “I’ve had the same experience with Graham [Coxon] over the years. I get the sense that sometimes people quite like getting off my steamroller and doing their own thing for a while and then joining me further down the road.”

Gorillaz recently unveiled their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’. The group had already aired four other songs from their record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.

Albarn recently revealed he has another “40 or 45” Gorillaz songs in the works.”I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he told Zane Lowe. After revealing that Little Simz features on one of the tracks, Albarn estimated that he has “40 or 45” to work on, and said: “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”