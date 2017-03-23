Gorillaz reveal details of new album ‘Humanz’

It's their first record in six years

Details of Gorillaz’s new album have been revealed following months of speculation.

The record, the band’s first LP in six years, will be titled ‘Humanz’ and released on April 28.

As well as Blur frontman Damon Albarn and collaborator Jamie Hewlett, Pitchfork reports that guests on the record will include Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Mavis Staples, Kali Uchis, Kelela, Vince Staples, DRAM, Popcaan, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. It was already known that Benjamin Clementine appears on the record.

Albarn and co are expected to release new music tonight, with Radio 1 airing one or possibly more tracks this evening from 7.30pm UK time / 3.30pm EST.

The group’s Tidal page also teases four new singles coming, ‘Ascension’ featuring Vince Staples, ‘We Got The Power’ featuring Savages’ Jehnny Beth, ‘Saturnz Barz’ featuring Popcaan and ‘Andromeda’ featuring DRAM.

In January, Gorillaz returned with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Read our review of the ‘Hallelujah Money’ here.

Its video featured Clementine performing in front of Trump-esque gold elevator, while images of native African dancers, the La Candelaria brotherhood in Spain and a number of other cultures appear behind him, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants.

The band are set to play their very own festival this summer, with Demon Dayz festival taking place at Dreamland in Margate.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are also reissuing their ‘Demon Days’ album on vinyl for the first time.