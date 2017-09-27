Gorillaz to release another ‘surprise’ new album?

Albarn also talks about more ambitious tour plans

Damon Albarn has revealed that he wants to release another ‘surprise’ Gorillaz album, much like they did with 2010’s ‘The Fall’.

While the band are currently on a world tour in support of their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Humanz‘, Albarn is already planning out their next record. In December 2010, Gorillaz fourth album ‘The Fall‘ was released with just five days notice as a free download. Now, it looks like they could catch their fans off guard once again.

“I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously,” Albarn told Q. “It will be a more complete record than ‘The Fall’, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”

In the meantime, Gorillaz still have a full schedule of touring ahead. However, Albarn insists that it won’t be such a long wait until they hit the road again next time – and that their ambitious plans for the show were edging closer to reality.

“We’ve been discussing ideas for a new kind of live show,” he continued. “If we’re going to do more with Gorillaz we don’t want to wait seven years because, y’know, we’re getting on a bit now. We’re excited but we need to get these shows finished first. You never know what’s around the corner.”

He added: “My dream of being able to see holograms of real people onstage is close now. That was the idea at the beginning. We’ve been very patient and we don’t have that long left.”

Gorillaz tour and tickets

The band’s upcoming 2017 UK arena tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

November 2017

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

3 – o2 Arena, London

4 – O2 Arena, London