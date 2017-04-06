Stream Gorillaz’s new track ‘Let Me Out’

It's a Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration

Gorillaz have shared another new track from their upcoming album.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-led band recently announced new album ‘Humanz’, which will be released on April 28.

The group had already aired four new songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those new tracks.

Gorillaz have now unveiled their new Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’. Check that out below via YouTube and Spotify. It’s on Apple Music here.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Damon Albarn revealed he has another “40 or 45” Gorillaz songs in the works.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he said. After revealing that Little Simz features on one of the tracks, Albarn estimated that he has “40 or 45” to work on, and said: “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

Meanwhile, Gorillaz have announced a ‘Spirit House’ pop-up experience that will visit three cities in April and May. The band introduced their ‘Spirit House’ in the video for ‘Saturn Barz’, which has set a new YouTube record for the best ever debut by a VR video.

Gorillaz have also announced their own Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be confirmed.