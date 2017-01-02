Listen to Gorillaz member Noodle’s new mix of ‘kick-ass women’

It follows fellow cartoon bandmember Murdoc's Christmas playlist, which was released last month

Gorillaz guitarist Noodle has shared a new mix that showcases ‘kick-ass women’ – listen to it below.

The new playlist from the cartoon member of the Damon Albarn-created band has been released today (January 2), entitled ‘私 Noodle!’ (translated as ‘Me, Noodle!’). The mix follows another playlist from Gorillaz’s cartoon bassist Murdoc, which was released back in December in time for Christmas.

While the mix doesn’t feature any new Gorillaz material, the Noodle-helmed playlist does contain music from the likes of Grimes, Kali Uchis and Empress Of, as well as snippets of interviews with electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire and deaf percussionist Evelyn Glennie. The mix was first announced on Noodle’s Instagram page, where she revealed the inspiration behind her song and audio choices.

“In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC. They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too.”

See the Instagram post, and listen to the ‘私 Noodle!’ mix, below.

The run-up to Gorillaz’s highly-anticipated new album – which will be their first studio album since 2011’s ‘The Fall’ – continues with this new mix, which follows various hints from Albarn and interviews with visual collaborator Jamie Hewlett about the new record, as well as input from the members of Gorillaz’ cartoon band.

