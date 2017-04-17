Gorillaz announce first North American tour in 7 years

Damon Albarn and co will tour new album 'Humanz' in the US and Canada from July to October

Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour for seven years.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett-led band release their new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28.

Following the album’s release, Gorillaz will tour the US and Canada from July to October.

The tour includes dates in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Quebec, Washington DC, San Francisco, New York, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

See the dates in full in the poster below.

It was previously reported that Gorillaz were set to announce a US leg of their Demon Dayz festival in Chicago. It’s not currently known whether this Chicago date will in fact be that.

In March, the band announced their own Demon Dayz festival in the UK, which is taking place at Kent theme park Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be announced but Damon Albarn has hinted that Noel Gallagher, Graham Coxon and more will appear live with the band.

So far, Gorillaz have shared from their new album a Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration called ‘Let Me Out’m as well as four other songs: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.