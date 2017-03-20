Gorillaz to release ‘Demon Days’ on vinyl for the first time

Ahead of band's new album

Gorillaz have announced a reissue of their 2005 album ‘Demon Days’.

The news comes ahead of the Damon Albarn-led project’s upcoming new record. The tracklist for Gorillaz’s new album appeared to leak at the weekend.

Gorillaz will release ‘Demon Days’ on vinyl for the first time next month. It will be pressed on double translucent red vinyl, with the package including an art print and sticker pack.

The reissue will arrive via the Vinyl Me, Please subscription service as the company’s Record of the Month for April.

Watch an unboxing of the release in the video beneath.

Few firm details are known about the new Gorillaz album, although it is believed that the record is finished. The LP will follow 2011’s ‘The Fall’. It doesn’t currently have a release date.

The tracklist leak at the weekend appears to show that Albarn and co collaborated with Vince Staples, De La Soul, Jehnny Beth and more on the record.

In January, Gorillaz returned with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Read our review of the ‘Hallelujah Money’ here.

Its video featured Clementine performing in front of Trump-esque gold elevator, while images of native African dancers, the La Candelaria brotherhood in Spain and a number of other cultures appear behind him, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants.