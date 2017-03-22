Gorillaz releasing new music this week

Ahead of band's new album

It’s been announced that new music from Gorillaz will arrive tomorrow (Thursday, March 23).

The Damon Albarn-led project’s upcoming new record has been teased for the last few months, with an apparent tracklist leaking at the weekend.

Now BBC Radio 1 has confirmed that it will “premiere brand new music from Gorillaz” on Mistajam’s show on Thursday from 7.30pm UK time / 3.30pm EST. It is not yet known whether it will be one track or more.

See the news confirmed in the tweet below.

Few firm details are known about the new Gorillaz album, although it is believed that the record is finished. The LP will follow 2011’s ‘The Fall’. It doesn’t currently have a release date.

The tracklist leak at the weekend appears to show that Albarn and co collaborated with Vince Staples, De La Soul, Jehnny Beth and more on the record.

In January, Gorillaz returned with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Read our review of the ‘Hallelujah Money’ here.

Its video featured Clementine performing in front of Trump-esque gold elevator, while images of native African dancers, the La Candelaria brotherhood in Spain and a number of other cultures appear behind him, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants.

The band are set to play their very own festival this summer, with Demon Dayz festival taking place at Dreamland in Margate.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are also reissuing their ‘Demon Days’ album on vinyl for the first time.