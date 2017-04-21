Gorillaz reveal four more remixes from ‘Humanz’

Remixes from Purple Disco Machine among others follow previous reworkings by Bonobo and Claptone

Gorillaz have posted four new remixes from their forthcoming album, ‘Humanz’. Check them out below.

The remixes are by Purple Disco Machine, ZHU, Banx & Ranx and Baauer, and follow four other reworkings which appeared online earlier this month from Bonobo, Claptone, Nic Faciulli and, once again, Banx & Ranx.

‘Andromeda’ – remixed by Purple Disco Machine

‘Andromeda’ – remixed by ZHU

‘Let Me Out’ – remixed by Banx & Ranx

‘Saturnz Barz’ – remixed by Baauer

Meanwhile, Gorillaz announced plans for a global listening party, via the band’s augmented reality app

The band release ‘Humanz’ on April 28, but are allowing fans to hear the record early at specific locations around the world.

To listen to the album, fans must download the new Gorillaz augmented reality app (available on iOS and Android). You can find all the locations here.

Damon Albarn also described the album as a ‘party for the end of the world’ following Donald Trump’s election win, although he removed every mention of the US president because he didn’t “want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame”.