Listen to a new remix of Gorillaz’s ‘Saturnz Barz’

The Cadenza remix features new vocals from the likes of Mad Cobra, Assassin, Killa P and Teddy Bruckshot

Gorillaz have released a new remix of their song ‘Saturnz Barz’ – listen to its Cadenza remix below.

Released to mark Notting Hill Carnival (which took place over the Bank Holiday weekend), the reworking of ‘Saturnz Barz’ – which is taken from Gorillaz’s latest record, ‘Humanz’ – features new vocal contributions from Jamaican dancehall musicians Mad Cobra and Assassin, as well as MCs Killa P and Teddy Bruckshot.

The track, which already features vocals from Popcaan, is available to stream now – listen to the Cadenza remix of ‘Saturnz Barz’ below.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz unveiled the official video for ‘Strobelight’, which is also taken from their fifth album ‘Humanz’.

In the video for the track – which features Savages’ Jehnny Beth – the cartoon band are seen living it up in a London nightclub, with each member of the band gradually appearing inside the futuristic, neon-decked club.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz will return to the UK in November and December for a new tour to round off what has been a successful year.

The Damon Albarn-led band will play shows in Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, before finishing with two dates at London’s The O2 on December 4 and 5.