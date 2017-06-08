Watch Gorillaz’s video for new track ‘Sleeping Powder’

It's the first new song to be released since their 'Humanz' album dropped

Gorillaz have shared a new track titled ‘Sleeping Powder’. Watch its video below.

The animated band released new album ‘Humanz’ in April but recently revealed that they’re already talking about its follow-up.

Damon Albarn has confirmed that the band have 40 to 45 songs that didn’t make it onto the LP, although it is not known if ‘Sleeping Powder’ is one of them. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” Albarn told Zane Lowe. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

‘Sleeping Powder’ is described as a 2-D solo track. See its video beneath.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 4, Albarn recently discussed the long stretches between each album, saying: “It’s served us well having these big gaps [between albums] because, in the interim, the technology does move forward. And the whole thing about Gorillaz is that cutting edge between music and technology. That’s driven the whole thing and made it different.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Hewlitt, however, went on to add that they already have an “idea” for their next record. He said: “There has to be a gap between the albums because they’re quite exhausting. They take a lot of work. But we’re already talking about the next album, so there might not be a gap this time… It starts with one idea. Like, there’s a conversation one night, you have one idea a sentence, and that is the basis for a whole album. And then we never talk again until it’s finished. And we had that one idea again the other night. So we have to get started on the next one. Not today, maybe tomorrow.”

“It’s so ahead of its time, you wouldn’t be able to understand it,” Albarn then joked when asked what the idea for the next album was.