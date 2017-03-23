Gorillaz to play new album ‘Humanz’ in full at London show

Coinciding with announcement of new album 'Humanz'

Gorillaz will play a late-notice London show tomorrow (Friday, March 24), performing new album ‘Humanz’ in full.

Earlier today (March 23), details of Gorillaz’s new album were revealed following months of speculation. The record, the band’s first LP in six years, will be titled ‘Humanz’ and released on April 28. Hear four new songs from the album, ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’, and read NME‘s reviews here.

As well as Blur frontman Damon Albarn and collaborator Jamie Hewlett, guests on the record will include Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Mavis Staples, Kali Uchis, Kelela, Vince Staples, DRAM, Popcaan, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. It was already known that Benjamin Clementine appears on the record.

It has now been confirmed that Gorillaz will play ‘Humanz’ live for fans for the first time at a secret London location on Friday. Ticket info here.

In January, Gorillaz returned with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Read our review of the ‘Hallelujah Money’ here.

Its video featured Clementine performing in front of Trump-esque gold elevator, while images of native African dancers, the La Candelaria brotherhood in Spain and a number of other cultures appear behind him, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants.

The band are set to play their very own festival this summer, with Demon Dayz festival taking place at Dreamland in Margate.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are also reissuing their ‘Demon Days’ album on vinyl for the first time.