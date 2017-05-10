Gorillaz ‘already talking about the next album’

Band already have an 'idea' for their follow-up to 'Humanz'

Gorillaz have revealed that they already have plans for their next album.

The Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlitt-led animated band released their fifth record ‘Humanz’ last month. It was their first LP in six years.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 4, Albarn discussed the long stretches between each album, saying: “It’s served us well having these big gaps [between albums] because, in the interim, the technology does move forward. And the whole thing about Gorillaz is that cutting edge between music and technology. That’s driven the whole thing and made it different.”

Hewlitt, however, went on to add that they already have an “idea” for their next record. He said: “There has to be a gap between the albums because they’re quite exhausting. They take a lot of work. But we’re already talking about the next album, so there might not be a gap this time… It starts with one idea. Like, there’s a conversation one night, you have one idea a sentence, and that is the basis for a whole album. And then we never talk again until it’s finished. And we had that one idea again the other night. So we have to get started on the next one. Not today, maybe tomorrow.”

“It’s so ahead of its time, you wouldn’t be able to understand it,” Albarn then joked when asked what the idea for the next album was.

Watch the full interview below:

The band will host their own Demon Dayz festival in Margate this summmer, announcing its line-up this week.

While there is a ‘special guest’ yet to be announced, the day will see Vince Staples, De La Soul and Fufanu performing on the Main Stage, while the Red Bull-presented Hall By The Sea welcomes Danny Brown, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish. There will also be a third stage with Gorillaz Sound System and DJs.

Gorillaz also recently announced a full UK and European tour for later this year. See those dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

1 Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Vienna – Stadthalle

4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena

5 Oslo – Spektrum

6 Stockholm – Hovet

8 Zurich – Samsung Hall

9 Geneva – Arena

11 Munich – Zenith

13 Budapest – Aréna

14 Prague – O2 Arena

17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

19 Hamburg – Sporthalle

21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 Brussels – Forest National

24 Paris – Zénith

25 Paris – Zénith

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017

1 Manchester – Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

4 London – O2 Arena

5 London – O2 Arena