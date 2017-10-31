Listen to Gorillaz’ huge new song with Little Simz – ‘Garage Palace’

A surprise new one from Albarn and co

Gorillaz have unveiled a surprise track ‘Garage Palace’, their new single with Little Simz. Check it out below.

The track premiered on Apple Music on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. ‘Garage Palace’ is a trance-driven rush of beats and synth beneath Simz’ machine-gun flow, and is likely to be performed on the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“I just was really struck by her kind of individualism,” frontman Damon Albarn told Lowe of Simz. “She’s just not part of a scene, which is great for her.”

Gorillaz tour and tickets

The band’s upcoming 2017 UK and Ireland arena tour dates are below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

November 2017

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

3 – o2 Arena, London

4 – O2 Arena, London