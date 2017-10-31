Listen to Gorillaz’ huge new song with Little Simz – ‘Garage Palace’
A surprise new one from Albarn and co
Gorillaz have unveiled a surprise track ‘Garage Palace’, their new single with Little Simz. Check it out below.
The track premiered on Apple Music on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. ‘Garage Palace’ is a trance-driven rush of beats and synth beneath Simz’ machine-gun flow, and is likely to be performed on the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“I just was really struck by her kind of individualism,” frontman Damon Albarn told Lowe of Simz. “She’s just not part of a scene, which is great for her.”
While the band are currently on a world tour in support of their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Humanz‘, Albarn is already planning out their next record – and says it could well be a surprise release. In December 2010, Gorillaz fourth album ‘The Fall‘ was released with just five days notice as a free download. Now, it looks like they could catch their fans off guard once again – could ‘Garage Palace’ feature?
“I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously,” said Albarn. “It will be a more complete record than ‘The Fall’, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”
Today also saw Albarn give an update on the long-awaited new album from The Good, The Bad And The Queen.
Gorillaz tour and tickets
The band’s upcoming 2017 UK and Ireland arena tour dates are below. For tickets and more information, visit here.
November 2017
27 Brighton Centre, Brighton
29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
December
1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
3 – o2 Arena, London
4 – O2 Arena, London