Song features Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz and RAY BLK

Gorillaz have shared a bonus track from their upcoming new album. Scroll below to listen.

Gorillaz – Damon Albarn’s virtual band with Jamie Hewlett – release their fifth album ‘Humanz’ on April 28. So far, ‘Humanz’ has been preceded by Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’, plus four other songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.

The band are also currently letting fans listen to their album in full via their app at select locations around the world.

Now Gorillaz have unveiled a bonus cut from the LP, titled ‘The Apprentice’. It features Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz and RAY BLK. Stream beneath.

Last week saw Murdoc and 2D – two of the four virtual characters from Gorillaz – give their first ever live interview. They also spoke to NME (watch in the video below).

Speaking in a Billboard interview, Albarn revealed that he worked with some of Gorillaz’s new album collaborators to impress his teenage daughter and explained why he removed every Donald Trump reference from their new album.

“Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on, when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen,’” Albarn explained, adding: “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record – in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out. I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”