Gorillaz add dates to 2017 UK and European tour

New shows announced for London and Paris

Gorillaz have added dates to their upcoming European tour.

The Damon Albarn-led band released their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’, last Friday (April 28). The new Gorillaz album features collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples, Benjamin Clementine and Mavis Staples.

The group had already announced that they would tour Europe during November and December. UK dates include gigs in Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Now they have added an extra London show for December 5 at the O2 Arena and a second Paris gig for November 25. Tickets for these extra dates are on sale now.

The full list of UK and European tour dates is:

NOVEMBER 2017

1 Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 Vienna – Stadthalle

4 Copenhagen – Royal Arena

5 Oslo – Spektrum

6 Stockholm – Hovet

8 Zurich – Samsung Hall

9 Geneva – Arena

11 Munich – Zenith

13 Budapest – Aréna

14 Prague – O2 Arena

17 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

18 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

19 Hamburg – Sporthalle

21 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 Brussels – Forest National

24 Paris – Zénith

25 Paris – Zénith (new date)

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow – Hydro

DECEMBER 2017

1 Manchester – Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

4 London – O2 Arena

5 London – O2 Arena (new date)

Meanwhile, Gorillaz’s de-facto leader Damon Albarn has spoken about Brexit and the upcoming UK general election, arguing that the young are being dictated to by the old.

“We’re going down a route that doesn’t really listen to the voices of the young and it seems to be dictated by the more comfortable, older, English voter, Conservative voter essentially,” Albarn said in an interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy. “I’m not talking about the person who’d voted Labour. I’m talking about your classic, Conservative middle England voter, and they’re the difference between 48 [% that voted to remain] and 52 [% that voted to leave], to my mind. And I just don’t understand why the country is allowing that nostalgic, somewhat distant idea about what this country should be dictate to the rest of us who feel very strongly that, you know, there are huge problems that need to be addressed.”

Damon continued: “My daughter’s nearly 18 but she can’t vote in this election. She’s hugely frustrated by that and I’m sure she represents a huge amount of people who just don’t feel like they can change anything now. And this is a point when we need to change stuff. We need to keep talking.”

“I’m not trying to kind of, sorry, belittle the importance of people in middle [England], that specific king of person, who’s comfortable, doesn’t have necessarily a lot of financial problems anymore. You know, they’ve worked hard all their life, but they’re nostalgic. They want to go back. They don’t want to go forward. We need politics that moves, politicians that look forward and not nostalgic. Isolationism, to my mind, is going back. We need to go forward, we need to keep our minds open.”