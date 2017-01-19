Gorillaz unveil new anti-Donald Trump song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine

The first taster of their new album
Gorillaz have finally unveiled new material – with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Check out the video and lyrics below.
Albarn’s animated band have teamed up with the 2015 Mercury Prize-winner to mark the upcoming inauguration with “a song which explores themes of power, big business and humanity”.
“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me,” said bassist Murdoc. “That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”
The video features Clementine performing various scenes of Americana and horror imagery, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from Spongebob Squarepants.
The lyrics for ‘Hallelujah Money’ are:
Here is our tree
That primitively grows
When we go to bed
Scare crows from the Far a-East
Come to eat its tender fruits
I have thought that the
Best way to protect our tree
Is by building walls
Walls like unicorns in full glory and galore
Even stronger than the walls of Jericho
Be glad then my friend
That in a few
We shall reap abundantly
What we’d always dreamt of havin
Enough of the starvin
It is love
That is the root of all evil
Not our tree
And thank you my friend
For trusting me
Hallelujah Money
Hallelujah Money
How will we know
When the morning comes
We are still humanz.
How will we know?
How will we dream?
How will we love?
How will we know?
Don’t worry my friend
If this be the end
Then so shall it be
Until we say so
Nothing will move
Ah, don’t worry
It is not against our morals
It’s legally tender
Touch my friend
What the whole world, and whole beasts of nations desire: power
Hallelujah Money
Cross the chemtrail sun
Hallelujah Money
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band made their online return in September month across their social media accounts. They have since shared a series of online “stories” helping fans to catch up with the band members, as well as giving several interviews.
However, fans are still waiting for concrete news regarding the band’s new album. Their first album since 2011’s ‘The Fall’ was originally due for release last year, but now looks set to drop later in 2017 after animator Hewlett said it was “really fuckin’ special” and “can’t be rushed”.