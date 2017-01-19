Gorillaz unveil new anti-Donald Trump song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine

The first taster of their new album

Gorillaz have finally unveiled new material – with the Donald Trump protest song ‘Hallelujah Money’ featuring Benjamin Clementine. Check out the video and lyrics below.

Albarn’s animated band have teamed up with the 2015 Mercury Prize-winner to mark the upcoming inauguration with “a song which explores themes of power, big business and humanity”.

“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me,” said bassist Murdoc. “That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

– Read more: Gorillaz new album – everything we know so far

The video features Clementine performing various scenes of Americana and horror imagery, as well as silhouettes of Gorillaz themselves and a brief cameo from Spongebob Squarepants.

The lyrics for ‘Hallelujah Money’ are:

Here is our tree

That primitively grows

When we go to bed

Scare crows from the Far a-East

Come to eat its tender fruits

I have thought that the

Best way to protect our tree

Is by building walls

Walls like unicorns in full glory and galore

Even stronger than the walls of Jericho

Be glad then my friend

That in a few

We shall reap abundantly

What we’d always dreamt of havin

Enough of the starvin

It is love

That is the root of all evil

Not our tree

And thank you my friend

For trusting me

Hallelujah Money

Hallelujah Money

How will we know

When the morning comes

We are still humanz.

How will we know?

How will we dream?

How will we love?

How will we know?

Don’t worry my friend

If this be the end

Then so shall it be

Until we say so

Nothing will move

Ah, don’t worry

It is not against our morals

It’s legally tender

Touch my friend

What the whole world, and whole beasts of nations desire: power

Hallelujah Money

Cross the chemtrail sun

Hallelujah Money