Gorillaz looking forward to virtual characters being able to perform and make music without them

Damon Albarn speaks about how technology could affect the project in future

Gorillaz are planning on passing their project on to their virtual members when technology allows the characters to make and perform music without them.

Blur‘s Damon Albarn formed Gorillaz with artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998, with the band’s four animated members – 2-D (lead vocals, keyboards), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar and vocals), Noodle (guitar, keyboards and vocals) and Russel Hobbs (drums and percussion) – serving as its digital avatars.

Following 2-D and Murdoc’s first-ever “live” interview, Albarn and Hewlett have now spoken to Billboard about a possible future of the band led by artificial intelligence.

Speaking about the wide array of guests planned for their upcoming live shows, Albarn said: “If it works well, then in 20 years’ time, there might be a completely holographic Glastonbury.”

Albarn went on to admit that he hopes to be replaced by holograms for all live shows at some point in the future. “They’re not quite there yet – still!” he said. “I can’t fucking believe it. I literally thought ‘This time around, it’ll be all holographic.’ But I’m waiting for that moment.”

Asked whether he would want to “eventually relinquish Gorillaz altogether”, Albarn replied: “It’s something that I would like to do… when I can no longer contribute. I can pass it on to the next generation.”

“I think if there’s another Gorillaz album, we likely are going to pull animated characters on stage, and [have them] jumping into the audience, and crowd-surfing, and doing whatever the fuck they need to do,” Hewlett added. “That would be a lovely way to leave it – the characters take over. And then they don’t need us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Albarn explained why he removed every Donald Trump reference from their new album.

Gorillaz will release their fifth album ‘Humanz’ on April 28.