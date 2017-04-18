Gorillaz virtual members to ‘speak’ live for the first time
Q&A event announced for Thursday (April 20)
Gorillaz virtual members Murdoc and 2D are set to take part in a live Q&A for the first time.
Blur‘s Damon Albarn formed Gorillaz with artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998, with the band’s four animated members – 2-D (lead vocals, keyboards), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar and vocals), Noodle (guitar, keyboards and vocals) and Russel Hobbs (drums and percussion) – serving as its digital avatars.
Ahead of new Gorillaz album ‘Humanz’, Murdoc and 2D will answer fans’ questions live from London this Thursday (April 20) at 3pm BST in an event hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ MistaJam and that will be livestreamed online via the Electronic Beats YouTube channel.
Murdoc says of the news: “Get ready for the online event of the century – a live audience with me, Murdoc Niccals. Thanks to our comrades over at Electronic Beats, you can watch me and 2D live on the sofa and ask anything you want. Or just tell me how much you love me. But keep it clean, yeah?”
So far, Gorillaz have shared from their new album a Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration called ‘Let Me Out’m as well as four other songs: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.
Earlier this week, Gorillaz announced their first North American tour in seven years.
Gorillaz release new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28.