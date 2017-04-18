Gorillaz virtual members to ‘speak’ live for the first time

Q&A event announced for Thursday (April 20)

Gorillaz virtual members Murdoc and 2D are set to take part in a live Q&A for the first time.

Blur‘s Damon Albarn formed Gorillaz with artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998, with the band’s four animated members – 2-D (lead vocals, keyboards), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar and vocals), Noodle (guitar, keyboards and vocals) and Russel Hobbs (drums and percussion) – serving as its digital avatars.

Ahead of new Gorillaz album ‘Humanz’, Murdoc and 2D will answer fans’ questions live from London this Thursday (April 20) at 3pm BST in an event hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ MistaJam and that will be livestreamed online via the Electronic Beats YouTube channel.