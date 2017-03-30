Blur’s Graham Coxon takes selfie at Noel Gallagher gig

Former Oasis guitarist was supporting The Who at London's Royal Albert Hall

Blur‘s Graham Coxon attended The Who‘s London gig this evening (March 30), taking a selfie during Noel Gallagher‘s support slot.

Former Oasis guitarist Gallagher opened for The Who at the Royal Albert Hall, marking the 100th Teenage Cancer Trust gig at the prestigious venue.

During Gallagher’s set, Coxon tweeted, “Look there’s @NoelGallagher !”, before posting a selfie. See his tweets beneath.

Watch fan-shot footage from Gallagher’s set below:

Gallagher recently teamed up with Coxon’s Blur bandmate Damon Albarn for new Gorillaz track ‘We Got The Power’. Of working with Noel, Damon said it was “really great” and that Gallagher is “fantastic in the studio”, adding: “It’s nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great.”

Oasis and Blur were famously involved in a chart battle during the ’90s, but Gallagher and Albarn have since become friends.

Last year, Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher hit out at his older sibling’s friendship with Albarn. “Put it this way, Noel lives in a £17million house. That changes you, I reckon. You have appropriate furniture, appropriate kitchens, appropriate red wine that Bono’s recommended. And Damon Albarn becomes your mate. Fair dos, but not for me.”

“Whatever next? Robbie Williams turning up on his next record? I’d have to send the police round,” Liam added.