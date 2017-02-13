Grammys 2017 – full winners list

Updated as the event unfolds

The 2017 Grammys take place tonight (February 12). See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are hosted by James Corden. Live performances come from Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Chance the Rapper picked up the first televised award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago,” Chance said while accepting the award.

Twenty One Pilots won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Stressed Out’. The band accepted the award in their underwear.

David Bowie‘s ‘Blackstar’ won Best Rock Song.

The pre-televised awards were announced earlier in the evening, with David Bowie awarded with four posthumous Grammys so far (Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical, Best Recording Package), while Adele has picked up two (Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance).

Elsewhere, Drake has won two non-televised awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance, both for ‘Hotline Bling’. Chance the Rapper‘s ‘No Problem’ picked up Best Rap Performance and Solange‘s ‘Cranes in the Sky’ was awarded Best R&B Performance.

Flume‘s album ‘Skin’ won Best Dance/Electronic Album and The Chainsmokers picked up Best Dance Recording for ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.

See the full list of winners announced so far below:

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots – ‘Stressed Out’

Best Rock Song: David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele – ’25’

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele – ‘Hello’

Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie – Blackstar

Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Best Metal Performance: Megadeth – ‘Dystopia’

Best Rock Performance: David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Best Rap Song: Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) – ‘Hotline Bling’

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper ‘No Problem’ [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) – ‘Lake By the Ocean’

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway – ‘Angel’

Best R&B Performance: Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping

Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalani Pe’a – E Walea

Best Folk Album: Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days of Oakland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

Best Bluegrass Album: O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor – Coming Home

Best Americana Album: William Bell – This Is Where I Live

Best American Roots Song: Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) – ‘Kid Sister’

Best American Roots Performance: Sarah Jarosz – ‘House of Mercy’

Best Tropical Latin Album: Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo – Donde Están?

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández – Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLe – iLevitable

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy – Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) – ‘Humble and Kind’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix – ‘Jolene’ [ft. Dolly Parton]

Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory – Hymns

Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdés – Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band – Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield – Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter – Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, soloist – ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’

Contemporary Instrumental: Snarky Puppy – Culcha Vulcha

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume – Skin

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ [ft. Daya]

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist – Schmann & Berg (tie) Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker) – Shakespeare Songs (tie)

Best Classical Compendium: Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer – Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) – Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich

Best Choral Performance: Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) – Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Best Opera Recording: James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) – Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Best Orchestra Performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra) – Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Best Music Film: The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Best Music Video: Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Carol Burnett – In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – Infinity Plus One

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family – Love Remains

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin – Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters – ‘Thy Will’

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter – ‘God Provides’ [WINNER]

Best New Age Album: White Sun – White Sun II

Best Surround Sound Album: Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) – Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Remixed Recording: André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) – ‘Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie) – Blackstar

Best Historical Album:Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) – The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)

Best Album Notes: Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) – Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) – Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) – Blackstar

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) – ‘Flintstones’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) – ‘You and I’

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) – ‘Spoken at Midnight’

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls – ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, composer – Star Wars: the Force Awakens

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers – Miles Ahead

Best Musical Theater Album: Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) – The Color Purple

