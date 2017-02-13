The Grammys house band plays Metallica song as Megadeth pick up award

Meanwhile, Metallica battled technical difficulties

Megadeth picked up the award for Best Metal Performance at the Grammys 2017 last night – but the house band played a Metallica song as they accepted the prize.

Dave Mustaine was the original lead guitarist and co-founder of Metallica, before he was fired from the band in 1983 for problems with drugs, alcohol and clashing with the rest of the band. He went on to form Megadeth and much has written about their ‘feud’ ever since.

While Metallica tackled technical problems for their performance with Lady Gaga last night, Megadeth picked up the prize for Best Metal Performance for ‘Dystopia’. But as they took to the podium, the house band instead played the ‘Tallica classic ‘Master Of Puppets’. However, Mustaine didn’t seem to mind – playing air guitar along to the track as he took to the stage.

It didn’t go unnoticed among viewers and metal fans either:

Speaking of their supposed ‘feud’, last year Metallica Kirk Hammet said: “Well, you know, the whole thing with Dave is I’ve never, ever, ever had a problem with Dave.

“I’ve always seen Dave as someone who was just really, really sad, really angry, really frustrated about his situation with Metallica, and he never could let that go. And, you know, I’ve always shown a lot of empathy for him, understanding that he was just pissed off. It’s the equivalent of the woman of your life leaving you.”

“When your band kicks you out… I’ve never been kicked out, but I can imagine it’s a horrible experience, especially if it’s a band that you feel really passionately about. So I can understand Dave’s plight over all these years. But I will also say that when we did these 30th anniversary shows at the Fillmore, and we invited Dave to play on all those Kill ‘Em All songs, man, it felt so good to have him playing onstage. It felt perfectly fine for me to, while Dave was playing the guitar solos, for me to go over to James [Hetfield – frontman] and play the rhythm parts with James, and it wasn’t a big deal at all.”

Hammett remembered: “I could see from the look on Dave’s face and just from his whole attitude that it was super-cathartic for him. And I could see how it was helping him. And so I just took it all in stride. And it’s interesting, because since then, I think, Dave’s relationship with us is a little bit better now. I’d like to think that that whole thing just kind of healed some scars that needed to be healed.”

