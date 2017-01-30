Grammys to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Bee Gees’ ‘Saturday Night Fever’ soundtrack

The three-piece wrote the hugely-inspirational music for the iconic 1977 film

The Grammys are organising a special celebration of the Bee Gees‘ hugely-influential soundtrack to the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever.

The trio, which comprised of brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, wrote the music for the iconic film, which starred John Travolta in his break-out role. The soundtrack went 15x platinum in the US following its release in November 1977, and is seen as the record that cemented disco as a global phenomenon at the time.

The soundtrack will be celebrated with a special Grammy-authorised event in LA on February 14, two days after the 59th Grammy Awards take place in the city on February 12. Artists including Celine Dion, John Legend and Keith Urban will be among those performing cuts from the soundtrack, while the Bee Gees’ only remaining member, Barry Gibb, will also perform a selection of songs from ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

‘Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees’ will also be broadcast on CBS in the US, with a televised date yet to be confirmed.

Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy, said that the concert would honour a band of “international music icons who made Saturday Night Fever an emblem of pop culture.”

“With expert harmonies, undeniable groove, and a personal charisma matching their on-stage persona, the iconic band of brothers defined not just a genre, but a generation. I’m looking forward to celebrating one of the most famous soundtracks ever produced and reliving Saturday Night Fever, once again.”