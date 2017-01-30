Grandaddy, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Midlake supergroup BNQT share new song ‘Restart’

Listen to the first track from their debut album.



Indie rock supergroup BNQT have shared their first single, ‘Restart’, from their debut album.

The band, formed in 2015 by Midlake’s Eric Pulido, is comprised of Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Travis’ Fran Healy, and Jason Lytle of Grandaddy. Songwriting duties are split between the five singers, who contribute two songs each to their upcoming album, with the remaining members of Midlake filling in as a backing band.

According to Pulido, he envisioned the project as a “poor man’s Traveling Willburys”, an 80s British-American supergroup that consisted of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

In a press release, Pulido explained that the group’s members mostly recorded their parts separately and e-mailed them back and forth, due to being spread out across the globe, and spent only limited time together in the studio.

Ahead of the release of their debut ‘Volume 1’ on April 28, BNQT have dropped single ‘Restart’. Listen below.

‘Volume 1’ tracklist:

1. Restart

2. Unlikely Force

3. 100 Million Miles

4. Mind Of A Man

5. Hey Banana

6. Real Love

7. Failing at Feeling

8. L.A. On My Mind

9. Tara

10. Fighting The World