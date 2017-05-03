Grandaddy bassist Kevin Garcia dies, aged 41

The musician suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (May 1) and passed away yesterday

Grandaddy bassist Kevin Garcia has died, aged 41.

A founding member of the California indie rock band, Garcia suffered what the band called “a massive stroke” on Monday. He passed away from the effects of the stroke yesterday, surrounded by his closest friends and family.

Writing on their official Facebook page, Grandaddy said they were “absolutely shattered” by the news.

“We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto,” the statement reads. “He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many.

“Kevin was a proud father of two children, Jayden and Gavin. He is survived by his grandmother Joan, his parents Randy and Barbara (who let us practice at their house until 2001…and who are the best), his brothers Craig and Jeff and his wife Sondra.

“We’ll have more to say in the days ahead. Right now the four of us are grieving together.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Garcia’s family with medical costs.

Garcia formed Grandaddy with frontman Jason Lytle and drummer Aaron Burtch in 1992. Later recruiting guitarist Jim Fairchild and keyboardist Tim Dryden, the band released their debut album ‘Under The Western Freeway’ in 1997.

Grandaddy released three more albums before initially splitting in 2006. However, the band reformed in 2012, and released their fifth album, ‘Last Place’, back in March.