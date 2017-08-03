Grandmaster Flash rapper charged with murder of a homeless man

Nathaniel Glover reportedly fatally stabbed the man earlier this week

Nathaniel Glover of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in New York.

The rapper, 57, went under the stage name The Kidd Creole and founded the band alongside iconic DJ Grandmaster Flash and fellow rappers Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, and Rahiem. He was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a 55-year-old in Manhattan.

Glover reportedly thought that the victim, John Jolly, had been flirting with him. An emergency call was made by passers-by shortly before midnight on Tuesday – when offers arrived, they found Jolly had been inflicted with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. They are best known for 1982’s ‘The Message’. A pioneering turntablist, Grandmaster Flash is one of the most respected figures in the world of hip-hop.