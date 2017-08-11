Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole indicted on murder charge

A grand jury voted to indict Nathaniel Glover earlier this week (August 9)

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five‘s Kidd Creole has been indicted on a murder charge.

The rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, had been charged with stabbing a homeless man in New York last week.

Now, DNAinfo reports a grand jury voted to indict Glover on Wednesday (August 9). The reports were confirmed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The exact charges the rapper faces won’t be revealed until the indictment is filed at Glover’s court arraignment later this month (August 23), according to prosecutors.

The 57-year-old musician was arrested on August 2 after allegedly attacking 55-year-old John Jolly in Manhattan. Glover reportedly thought that the victim had been flirting with him. An emergency call was made by passers-by shortly before midnight on Tuesday – when offers arrived, they found Jolly had been inflicted with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Glove is currently being held at Riker’s Island prison.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. They are best known for 1982’s ‘The Message’. A pioneering turntablist, Grandmaster Flash is one of the most respected figures in the world of hip-hop.